Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Incredible Body While Wearing Skintight Pants & A Sleeveless Top

Jessica Simpson showed off her style, as well as her incredible body, in a new Instagram post that was shared to the account of her fashion brand.

In the stunning snap, Jessica looked drop-dead gorgeous as she opted for a casual, yet glam look. The Dukes of Hazzard star rocked a pair of black-and-white patterned bottoms. The skintight pants conformed to all of her curves as they accentuated her round booty, lean thighs, and long legs. The pants were also high-waisted and hugged her slim midsection.

She added a black turtleneck. The garment was sleeveless and flaunted her toned biceps and shoulders. The shirt also clung to her ample bust and was tucked into her pants for a sleek look.

Of course, Jessica didn’t forget about the accessories. She added some flair to the style with a hat on her head and a pair of large, gold hoop earrings. She finished off the look with some dark chunky heels.

In the photo, Jessica stood on a bronzed platform in front of a tri-fold mirror. The mirror featured a metal frame and a large embellishment in the middle. She posed with her backside to the camera and one hand in her rear pocket. Her other hand was placed over her taut tummy.

Jessica arched her back and had her legs apart as she bent one knee and looked over her shoulder with a sassy expression on her face. In the background of the photo, dark wallpaper with a stunning floral design could be seen. Some vintage trunks were also visible. A dimly lit sconce hung on the wall as well.

She wore her long, blond hair styled in loose waves that spilled out from underneath her wide-brimmed hat. The shiny locks cascaded down her back and over one shoulder.

The 337,000-plus fans who follow Jessica’s fashion brand on Instagram quickly showed their approval for the post. Her admirers clicked the like button more than 1,700 times within the first 13 hours after it was shared to the feed. They also hit up the comments section to leave their thoughts on the pic.

“Jessica’s boddd!!” one follower declared.

“You make my mouth water,” another wrote.

“Doesn’t get any hotter than Jessica,” a third comment read.

“Love that you’re modeling your clothes you’re getting sexier every day I loved everything you do I admire your courage and strength,” a fourth user stated.

Jessica’s fashion collection often has her fans gushing over her gorgeous looks and impeccable style. She recently posed pantsless in a fur coat and black thigh-high boots, much to the delight of her admirers. That sexy snap has earned over 6,300 likes to date.