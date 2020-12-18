Sarah Harris Flashes Eye-Popping Cleavage In Red Lace Lingerie

Sarah Harris stunned her adoring fans with her most recent Instagram upload on Thursday. The gorgeous model went into full bombshell mode as she showcased her curvaceous bod in a scanty ensemble.

In the racy pic, Sarah looked smoking hot while rocking a dark red lace lingerie piece. The garment featured slim straps, which she allowed to fall off of her shoulders as they accentuated her toned arms.

The outfit also included a low-cut neckline which did little to hide the model’s eye-popping cleavage while clinging to her busty chest, as well as her midsection. Just a hint of her hips could be seen in the shot. She jazzed up the look just a bit by adding some white polish to her fingernails and bold red lipstick to match her lingerie.

Sarah posed in front of a flocked Christmas tree in the photo. She stood with both arms hugging her body closely as she leaned forward slightly and gave a smoldering stare to the camera.

In the background of the shot, Sarah’s kitchen was visible, along with some stainless steel appliances. Sunlight also streamed in from a nearby window to illuminate her skin. She geotagged her location as New Zealand.

She wore her long, blond hair parted off-center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Sarah’s 2.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 16,000 times within the first 17 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 280 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You have a unique and singular beauty. No matter what they say!” one follower stated.

“You are looking absolutely gorgeous as always,” another wrote.

“Very beautiful and attractive,” a third user gushed.

“That lingerie set is stunning on you,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible curves in her online snaps. She’s become known for emphasizing her voluptuous physique in an array of revealing ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a stunning red thong bodysuit which hugged her chest and tiny waist, and put her nearly bare booty in the spotlight. That post was also a big hit among her fans. It’s raked in more than 17,000 likes and nearly 300 comments to date.