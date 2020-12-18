Kelly Clarkson Reveals Huge News About Her Talk Show

Will 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' be back?

Kelly Clarkson confirmed big news about her popular talk show this week. The Voice coach took to Instagram on December 17 to share a video post, which can be seen here, to reveal if she’ll continue to make new episodes after more than a year on NBC.

The “Behind These Hazel Eyes” hitmaker made the exciting announcement that she had officially signed on the dotted line to keep The Kelly Clarkson Show on air until 2023.

“Two more seasons, y’all!!!” Kelly captioned the upload with a confetti ball emoji. “Can’t wait to continue The #KellyClarksonShow all the way until 2023!”

She shared a clip of herself on set with her arms wide open as she flashed a big smile with her lips apart. The original American Idol winner rocked a buttoned-up dark denim dress with three-quarter sleeves, which she paired with semi-sheer black tights. She highlighted her trim waist with a thick shiny black belt with a large gold buckle.

Kelly was on set and sat on a green chair covered in fake snow. She posed with a large video screen and an acoustic guitar behind her.

The video was edited so the words “Two more seasons!” came into frame in a glowing neon pink font. Kelly tagged the official account of the series on the clip.

The comments section was full of excited messages as fans shared their joy that the series will be sticking around.

“Congrats Kelly!! We hope for many more years of your awesomeness!!” one fan commented alongside two sets of double hearts, clapping hands, and a confetti cannon.

“YAY! Congrats!!! Love you and your show!” another comment read with the same emoji.

“Keep up the good work, can’t wait for two more seasons of kellyoke!” a third fan wrote.

“The only good thing I have heard lately. Congratulations!” a fourth comment read.

The upload amassed almost 50,000 views and more than 11,700 likes, with over 300 comments written in 15 hours.

It came after Kelly celebrated another big milestone with The Voice finale. The star wrapped up her sixth round as a coach earlier this week, where she stunned in a flowing dress.

Though her contestant Desz didn’t win (Team Gwen Stefani’s Carter Rubin was crowned the winner), the two took the stage to perform Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman.”

Kelly will continue to be rather busy over the coming months. She’ll return for Season 20 of the singing competition in addition to filming new episodes of her eponymous series.