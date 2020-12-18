Sierra Skye Looks Glam & Gorgeous Rocking A Silky Pink Robe & White Lingerie

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye thrilled her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a glamorous snap taken in which she rocked lingerie and a robe. The photo appeared to have been captured backstage somewhere, as Sierra was perched on a director’s chair with a large vanity behind her, illuminated by a series of bulbs surrounding the mirror.

She showed off her tantalizing figure in a white lingerie set, and the feminine cups were included in the shot. The garment showcased a serious amount of cleavage, accentuating her ample assets to perfection. A hint of her toned stomach was also visible, and her bronzed skin looked stunning against the pale hue of her ensemble.

She wore a silky pale pink robe over top of the set, and the fabric draped over her toned figure. She had the piece belted at the waist, accentuating her hourglass shape, but she left the front open so that her bra was fully visible. The sleeves came to just below her elbows, leaving her slender forearms on display, and the fabric draped over her shapely posterior.

Sierra added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a delicate silver bracelet and a few rings on one hand. She had her fingernails painted to match her robe, and displayed them by placing one hand on the back of the chair she was kneeling on.

Sierra’s long blond locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses tumbled down her chest and back in voluminous waves that reached all the way to her waist. She had one hand positioned near her silky strands, and she gazed seductively at the camera in the shot with her lips slightly parted.

Sierra paired the steamy shot with a simple caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the update. The post received over 29,600 likes within 14 hours of going live. It also racked up 290 comments from Sierra’s eager audience in the same time span.

“Working that runway! Beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Looking like a VS model,” another follower chimed in, referencing the models who show off their incredible figures in Victoria’s Secret attire.

“Gorgeous,” a third fan remarked, including a long string of flame emoji in the compliment.

“Wow, I’m speechless,” yet another commented.

