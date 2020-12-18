SZA Stretches In Tiny Snakeskin-Print Shorts & Crop Top

R&B singer SZA took to Instagram to update fans with a series of “random” photos.

In the first shot, the “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” songstress stunned in a black crop top with wide straps. The item of clothing was low-cut, displaying her decolletage as well as her toned midriff. She teamed the ensemble with high-waisted snakeskin-print shorts that were tight-fitted and fell above her upper thigh. SZA went barefoot for the occasion and accessorized herself with a gold ankle bracelet. She styled her dark wavy locks down with a middle part.

In the photo, the Grammy Award-nominated star was snapped doing a stretching exercise on the floor in a living room setting. SZA laid down on her side, lifting the upper part of her body off the ground. She curled up her left leg and raised the other to the side of her face. SZA gazed directly at the camera lens while holding her foot.

In the third slide, she attached a video of her sitting barefoot by the edge of a boat. SZA’s curly locks were blowing in the wind while she enjoyed the stunning view in front of her.

In the seventh frame, the entertainer was captured stretching on a tree in front of a breathtaking waterfall. SZA wore a bikini top with a pair of shorts while embracing her stunning surroundings.

In the eighth slide, she paired an orange bikini top with a bandana-print skirt. SZA held onto a hat and sported her long red hair down with a full fringe.

She raised both her arms above her head while closing her eyes in front of an exotic backdrop.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 853,000 likes and over 6,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7.4 million followers.

“I wanna live like this SO BAD,” one user wrote.

“Who said you could be amazing like this,” another person shared.

“Currently listening to Ctrl. Thank you for your life changing music,” remarked a third fan.

“Ur the prettiest person I know,” a fourth admirer commented.

In October, SZA treated her loyal social media audience with a number of mirror selfies. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut gray crop top with thin straps. The garment had corset-style detailing at the front and was tied up with string. SZA opted for high-waisted light blue denim shorts, which were left half unbuttoned. She rocked acrylic nails that were decorated each with a different pattern and slicked back her dark hair off her face.