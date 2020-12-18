Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Her Perky Buns In Black Thong Swimsuit At The Beach

Natalia Garibotto took to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 17, to publish two racy snapshots which highlighted her enviable assets. The new update showed the Brazilian model flaunting her pert derriere in a skimpy thong one-piece.

In the latest addition, the hottie wore a black monokini which complemented her flawless complexion. Her pose made it hard to see the front side of her swimwear. From what was visible, the garment had a low-cut back which displayed plenty of skin. The swimsuit had thin straps over her shoulders for support.

The lower part of the swimwear had high leg cuts which exposed a lot of skin from her waist down to her curvy hips. The thong design allowed her to showcase her round posterior.

In the photos, Natalia sported her scanty attire at the beach. She posed with her toned backside to the camera as she looked straight ahead. The babe was barefoot on the sand and squatted down, with her thighs spread. She placed her hands on her knees as she balanced herself.

A swipe to the right showed Natalia in a similar stance. This time, she moved her left leg further out to the side while she turned her face, smiling with her eyes closed.

The blue sky, the sand, several sunbeds, and umbrellas comprised the background of the shots. While she posed in a shaded area, the indirect sunlight still illuminated her skin and highlighted her hourglass figure.

Natalia accessorized with a pair of oversized hoop earrings and a gold bangle. She left her highlighted hair loose and styled straight. In one of the pics, the long strands cascaded down her back, reaching her waist.

Natalia added a short caption and asked her followers whether they liked the snaps. She tagged her other Instagram page in both the caption and the picture.

Many of her online supporters adored the latest post. In less than a day of being published on the popular photo-sharing app, the upload has accrued more than 117,000 likes and over 1,100 comments. Fans and followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Most of them raved over her insanely toned body. Countless other users seemed to struggle with words, and they chimed in with various emoji instead.

“Beautiful! I’m jealous you are on a beach, and I’m up here shoveling snow,” a fan wrote.

“Wow, honey! You are one phenomenal lady!” gushed another admirer.