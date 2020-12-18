Jana Duggar Says ‘Tis The Season’ As She Poses For A Group Snap With The Women Of Her Family

Jana Duggar shared a holiday photo and sentiment with her fans in a new Instagram upload where she was a part of a series of snaps alongside the women of her family. Included in the images were her mother Michelle, her sisters, and sisters-in-law as they gathered together for a fun holiday activity. The star of TLC’s Counting On posted the pic, which appeared to be taken in the home Joy-Anna shares with her husband Austin and their two children Evelyn and Gideon.

Jana explained that they came together for an afternoon of wreath making, singing carols, and eating cookies.

In a slideshow of 10 images, the women appeared to have a great time with one another as they enjoyed the merriment of the season.

The first image included everyone in attendance sans Jana, who likely took the photo. These included the youngest Duggar girls, Lauren, Joy-Anna, Kendra, Abbie, Anna, and Jessa, and Ben’s sister, Faith Seewald, who stood next to Michelle in the group photo. They all shared the evergreen wreaths they put together with a wireframe as a base and branches. These were topped with large red bows.

In the second snap, the ladies were seen as they worked together on tables in what seemed to be the kitchen of Joy-Anna’s home.

In subsequent snaps, large baskets that held the greenery were on the floor and a better view of Joy’s interior was seen, including a large coat rack and a place for shoes to be held.

Joy’s children were also present in the pics, held by Jordyn, who read them a book with a blanket in her lap. Also seen was a solo shot of the youngest daughter of Michelle Duggar, Josie, who recently turned 11 years old.

Some of the ladies in the family were also seen wearing pants, which seems to be more of a fashion trend for the women of the group since Jinger Duggar, who lives in California with her husband Jeremy, began donning the leg wear. These included Abbie, Lauren, and Jessa.

Followers of the reality television clan loved to see the ladies spending time together.

“Wow rocking those pants girls, I love it. You do what you feel is best for you personally,” wrote one fan.

“They are all family! There is no reason why they can’t be together. Arkansas may not have all the restrictions as some of the states do,” said a second follower in response to comments posted about the group gathering due to restrictions set because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Oh my gosh Josie is so big now!! Pretty girl,” wrote a third Instagram user.