Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In Sexy Christmas Outfit While Spreading Her Legs & Posing With A Giant Lollipop

On Friday, December 18, Ashley Alexiss spiced up the feed of her Instagram followers with a saucy Christmas-themed shot wherein she flaunted her curvaceous figure while spreading her legs. The buxom beauty was seated on a couch and posed with a giant red-and-white lollipop, which was positioned between her open thighs. She rocked a sexy Mrs Claus outfit comprised of a skintight bodysuit that bared much of her lower body, further accentuating her shapely pins with shiny thigh-high stockings in black.

“Can I be Santa?” one follower offered in the comments section, echoing the thoughts of several of Ashley’s enamored fans.

“We’ve even got a Christmas Queen!” chimed in another Instagrammer.

“As you show. It’s all in the legs,” remarked a third admirer, leaving a trail of fire emoji for the sizzling blonde.

“JINGLE JINGLE JINGLE!!! ASH!! ALL THE WAY BABE!! LOOKING GORGEOUS!! MAY YOU [sic] XMAS BE EXTRAVAGANT!! STAY SAFE AND SWEET BABE!!! MUCH LOVE FROM THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS!!!” raved a fourth devotee.

Ashley put on a seductive display as she posed with both hands on the giant candy, cocking her shoulders and directing attention to her busty assets. Although the bodysuit featured a discrete neckline that only left a modest décolletage on show, it clung tightly enough to her chest to emphasize her voluptuous curves. It was decorated with a black lacy trim that drew the gaze to her upper body, while its off-the-shoulder design flashed a glimpse of her dark bra strap. A matching belt cinched the outfit at the waist, highlighting her hourglass shape.

The Sports Illustrated bombshell teased her ample hips in the super high-cut number, which also flaunted her curvy thighs. Her glistening stockings sported thick lace bands that drew the eye to the same focal point. A similar effect was achieved by the furry white trim of her long, bell sleeves, all of which worked together to concentrate the gaze toward Ashley’s provocatively parted legs. The smoking-hot look was complete with glossy black pumps and understated jewelry, which included stud earrings, a ring, and a dainty necklace.

The gorgeous Bostonian styled her golden mane in sumptuous waves that brushed over her shoulder. She wore her hair with a side-part, showing off her cheekbones as she stared intensely into the camera and displayed a sultry smile.

The model was snapped in a wood panel interior that was lavishly decorated in the spirit of the season. A trio of red stockings embellished with a delicate snowflake print hung on the wall behind her. An ornate Christmas bough stretched above them, sporting strings of glittery baubles draping down. The holiday décor also included a bouquet of pinecones and evergreens, which rested on the floor by the couch. The furniture piece was a shimmering, metallic-gold color that made Ashley’s red outfit pop. A furry blanket draped over the armrest, elegantly toning it down.

Known for her bubbly wit, Ashley delighted followers with a flirty-humorous caption, adding a festive touch with a couple of Christmas-themed emoji. The upload received a lot of love from her supporters, racking up more than 13,800 likes and 150 comments.