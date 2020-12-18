Carrie Underwood Stuns In Red Satin Dress To Perform New Christmas Song

The country star looked gorgeous to sing her original Holiday track.

Carrie Underwood wowed in a festive red satin dress as she performed an original Christmas song in a video posted to her Instagram account this week. Carrie got into the Holiday spirit as part of Cracker Barrel’s Sounds of the Season series.

The video showed Carrie and her band in a very festive setting. The country superstar stood on a large ornate rug in front of a stone wall featuring a large green wreath with white lights above a lit fireplace decorated with stockings. It had garland covered staircases either side and several trees in the background.

The mom of two had her long, blond hair down in soft waves and looked gorgeous in a red satin skater dress. It revealed her seriously toned bare arms and highlighted her slim waist with the same material wrapped around her middle.

The dress flared out at the waist and finished just above her knees to create a stunning silhouette. She paired it with glamorous high heels with a red satin bows tied around her ankles and gold straps over her toes.

Carrie and her band performed her original track “Sweet Baby Jesus,” which features on her new Christmas album, My Gift.

It was revealed in the caption that Carrie reunited with Runaway June and Maddie & Tae for the restaurant chain’s concert series, which is available to watch on Cracker Barrel’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The duo joined the “Something In The Water” singer as support acts on her 2019 Cry Pretty Tour.

The video proved popular, receiving more than 34,000 likes and 417-plus comments. It’s been viewed over 348,000 times.

The comments section was overrun with sweet messages.

“You have such a beautiful voice and I [love] the song. Thank you for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with us. Jesus is the reason for the season,” one fan commented.

“I think you have the most amazing voice…. ever… above all,” another wrote.

“Adore this song!!!” a third comment read with a double heart emoji.

“So beautiful!! I think this is my favourite one from the album,” a fourth fan wrote.

The star been getting into the festive spirit a lot since releasing her latest album in October and recently revealed the bizarre gift she got this year from her husband, Mike Fisher.

Carrie shared that the retired hockey player bought her two cows, which she specifically asked for, as pets that now live on their land in Tennessee.