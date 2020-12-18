NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Get Paul George & Lou Williams For Andrew Wiggins & Draymond Green

Amid various reports speculating that the Golden State Warriors might have a difficult time making the playoffs in the 2020-21 season due to Klay Thompson’s second straight season-ending injury, a new trade idea suggested that the organization could shake things up by acquiring superstar forward Paul George from the Los Angeles Clippers.

As explained on Thursday by Fadeaway World, there was a “dramatic contrast” between the Warriors team that made the 2019 Finals and the one that finished with the worst record in the league in 2019-20. Aside from missing Thompson for the entire year, the club had to deal with injuries to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, as well as Kevin Durant’s move to the Brooklyn Nets in the 2019 offseason.

As for the Clippers, new arrivals George and Kawhi Leonard helped them finish as the second seed in the Western Conference last season, though they would ultimately blow a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals.

Given how the Warriors need another “All-Star-caliber scorer” and the Clippers need to find a new identity on both ends of the floor, the publication suggested a trade that would allow the former club to acquire George and Lou Williams for Green and Andrew Wiggins.

“Paul George is a good defender, but Draymond is a Defensive Player of the Year level defender. Sure, age is starting to creep up on the do-it-all-but-score big man. With other big man and defender Serge Ibaka coming to LA in free agency, it seems fitting for Leonard to team up with Ibaka and Green, echoing the stingy interior defense that beat the Warriors and won the Toronto Raptors the team’s first NBA title.”

After explaining that Green’s theoretical arrival could also help Patrick Beverley and recent free-agent signee Nicolas Batum focus on perimeter defense, Fadeaway World pointed out that his passing ability could be beneficial for fastbreak finishers such as Leonard and Wiggins. Regarding the former No. 1 overall pick, the outlet predicted that a move to the Clippers could be what Wiggins needs to finally live up to the potential that made him the top rookie prospect ahead of the 2014 draft.

Moving on to the Warriors, the site stressed that George could give the organization something that Green wasn’t able to provide on a regular basis, as his three-point shooting ability could effectively space the floor. His defensive ability was also mentioned as another strong point — while not as accomplished a defensive player as Green, “PG13” is a four-time All-Defensive selection and led the league in steals in the 2018-19 campaign.

Finally, the publication predicted that Williams could play a similar role to former Warriors reserves such as Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala, albeit with a much greater focus on scoring. The former Sixth Man of the Year winner was described as a player who could make a “significant impact even in limited minutes” and produce in crucial situations.