Ireland Baldwin Wears Nothing But Panties And See-Through Skirt To Reveal ‘Zoom Meeting Work Attire’

The model flashed plenty of skin on social media.

Ireland Baldwin got a little NSFW to show off her “work attire” on Instagram this week. The model sizzled in a sexy new photo posted to her account on December 17 as she posed topless and wore nothing but lace panties with a crocheted skirt while joking she was showing what she wears for her Zoom calls.

Ireland stood with her back to the camera to reveal plenty of skin and covered her bare chest with her arms. She cropped her head out as her long, blond locks cascaded down.

She gave her 642,000 followers a good look at her booty in sheer blue lace panties that highlighted her pert booty under her holey skirt. It featured strands of red wool attached to purple circles and sat across her hips, a little higher than her underwear. The Grudge Match actress flashed plenty of thigh as she bent her right leg and proudly revealed her slim waist and bare back.

The 25-year-old, who’s the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, flashed her multiple tattoos. She showed off a small inking under her right arm and a large green symbol on the right side of her torso.

Ireland stood in a room with thin wood panels along the walls and ceiling. She posed in front of a rack of clothing that featured a green, yellow, and light blue striped scarf and what appeared to be a pink floral shirt with a bed to her left.

Fans were floored by her skin-baring display and made it clear in the comments section.

“I’m attending the wrong zoom work meetings,” one fan joked.

“Can I get the invite code,” another jokingly asked of her Zoom calls.

“Dang Baby Girl,” a third comment read with three red heart emoji.

“You’re just awesome,” another wrote with a praising hands emoji.

The upload proved a big hit, amassing over 8,300 likes and 135-plus likes in less than five hours.

Ireland’s no stranger to showing some skin on social media. Last month, she wowed in a stunning photo series that revealed her full tattoo sleeve and other inkings as she gave the camera a sultry look with her locks down.

She showed off her best model poses in unbuttoned dungarees and a dark crop top as she flashed her toned torso and back.

“Overalls make ya want to paint a white wall and drink sweet tea on the porch,” she captioned the snaps with a cocktail emoji.