Abby Dowse Flaunts ‘Honey Legs’ & Tantalizing Cleavage In A Plunging Mini Dress & No Bra

Abby Dowse looked drop-dead gorgeous in a little black dress in her latest Instagram share on December 18. The Australian smokeshow rocked a plunging number from Fashion Nova that fit her like a glove, showing off her braless cleavage and long, lean legs as she snapped a sultry selfie in the mirror.

The 31-year-old model displayed her endless pins while posing with her hip cocked. The short hemline of her slinky outfit grazed just to the middle of her thighs, leaving her toned gams almost completely within view of her audience. A flirty slit gashed on one side, exposing a glimpse of her hip. The babe was perched atop a set of strappy black heels that accentuated her slender ankles, beautifully tying the look together.

Abby’s busty assets were also on showcase thanks to the plummeting neckline that fell past her chest and bared the full extent of her deep cleavage. The tantalizing design gave fans a peek at her midriff, creating an abundant décolletage that was emphasized by a pair of spaghetti straps going around her neck.

The mini dress also featured long, fitted sleeves that started off at the upper arm, baring her shoulders. Abby slipped on a couple of sparkling bracelets over the sleeves, oozing old Hollywood glamor in the revealing outfit.

Her list of accessories also included a black Balenciaga purse decorated with white details that were a perfect match to her chic pedicure, which the open-toed stilettos put on show. She also wore statement rings on her index fingers and adorned her décolletage with a discrete, cross-pendant necklace that subtly drew the gaze to her buxom curves. She sported a messy hairstyle that gave her even more sex appeal, wearing her tresses down and around her neck and shoulders.

The sizzling blonde was standing with her back to a white wall that made her dress pop out even more. The wooden flooring was the same color, as was a large vase resting in a corner. The ornate wood frame of her mirror was also white and could be seen in the shot. Abby’s chiseled figure was perfectly framed between the two elements of décor, whose light-toned nature gave prominence to her seductive attire and killer curves. Likewise, her deep tan was also highlighted due to the large expanse of skin showcased.

Abby made her caption all about her sculpted legs and honeyed bronze, which she illustrated with a honey emoji. Followers seemed very impressed with the sexy-chic display, rewarding the selfie with more than 22,500 likes in the first three hours. Plenty of her admirers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“Wow you look incredible babe,” said one fan.

“You couldn’t be more wonderful,” wrote a second follower.

“Just doesn’t get any better than you in a LBD,” commented a third Instagrammer, who also left a fire and dark heart emoji. “Classy and so stunning,” they added.

“You look absolutely amazing, as always!! You are so gorgeous Abby!!” gushed a fourth person.