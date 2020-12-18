Martha Stewart, 79, Plows Her Own Roads At New York Farm Following Massive Snow Storm

The lifestyle queen spent three early-morning hours plowing her own roads before jumping on a Zoom call.

Martha Stewart called in her own plows following the first big snowstorm of the year.

The 79-year-old lifestyle guru plowed a long stretch of road surrounding the farm at her Bedford, New York, estate before leaving the rest of the job to the big guys after a nor’easter dumped a mass of snow around the area just in time for a white Christmas.

In a new post shared to her Instagram page, Martha gave her followers a look at her high-end Polaris off-road vehicle equipped with a snowplow. The grandmother of two also posted a video of her plowing a stretch of road around her farm in the early morning hours, as well as a shot of her posing inside her vehicle while dressed in full snow gear.

Martha captioned the post to reveal that she is “addicted” to plowing snow and that spent three hours plowing one mile of the four miles of roads on her property. The Entertaining author added that the snow on her property was very deep and that her vehicle had no heater or defroster, but that she finished her portion of the job just in time for a nine a.m. video call. She left the rest to be done by a bigger plow that she owns.

Fans reacted in the comments section, with some calling Martha “iconic,” “amazing” and a “bad a**.” One fan called the hard-working Cake Perfection author, who is eyeing her 80th birthday next August, a”snow plow princess.”

“Martha, I give you permission to upgrade to a heated model,” one commenter joked to the multi-millionaire lifestyle mogul.

“Could u even imagine looking into the snow plow and it’s Martha behind the wheel?” another cracked.

“Love you Martha! Never been afraid of working hard,” another admirer chimed in.

Ahead of her plowing stint, Martha shared a photo of her snow-covered chow, Empress Qin, which can be seen here.

“Snow is fierce. Deep. No visibility,” Martha wrote before she herself braved the elements.

She also shared a more “fun” moment from the snowy day with a photo of her grandchildren, Truman and Jude, making a snowman while playing at the Hudson River Park. Of the too-cute creation, which was dressed up using flowers, leaves, and twigs, Martha noted that her grandchildrens’ Frosty was so much “cuter” than snowmen from her ea.

“So much more whimsical. Just like Jude and Truman!! ” the proud grandma wrote.