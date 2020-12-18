Tahlia Skaines Puts Ample Cleavage On Display In New Selfie

On December 18, Tahlia Skaines took to her Instagram page to tease her 566,00 followers with a flirty new update. The Aussie influencer posted not one but four photos of herself flaunting her ample assets in a skimpy bikini top.

Tahlia uploaded a collage of four pictures. She appeared to be using her phone’s front camera to capture the sizzling hot snaps. In the first photo, the babe held the mobile device in her right hand as she extended her arm away from her face to get the best angle possible. Meanwhile, her other hand was raised under her chin. She smiled brightly, showing off her pearly whites while staring into the lens.

The second picture to the right showed the hottie looking straight into the camera while holding the mobile device using both of her hands. The image below featured Tahlia in a similar stance, giving her the best smile. The last picture showed her being a little goofy. She did a pout and raised her left arm, and did a sign with her fingers.

In the snapshot, Tahlia rocked a tiny black bikini top. From the view, she was inside her home. The place was bright, with daylight illuminating the whole area and her curves.

The garment’s plunging neckline displayed a great deal of her décolletage. The thin straps that clung over her neck provided support for her ample chest. Notably, a hint of her sideboob was also able to be seen from certain angles. Although the triangle-style cups failed to cover the entirety of her bust, her nipples were obscured from view.

Tahlia did a center part with her platinum blond hair and tied them into a bun. The hairstyle kept most of her locks away from her face and body. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and several rings. For the occasion, she painted her nails into a french tip style.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about her teeth and what treatments she did to them. She also revealed the dentist who helped her achieve the changes.

In addition to gaining over 2,800 likes, the update has also pulled in more than 40 comments in just a few hours of going live on the social media site. Some of Tahlia’s social media followers took to the comments section to let her know she looked gorgeous. Countless other admirers gushed over her tantalizing assets. Still, others seemed to be struggling with words and instead chose to express their admiration with a trail of emoji.

“WOW. I can’t believe it. You actually improved on perfection. Honey, you really are one of God’s most beautiful creations,” a fan commented.

“You look so beautiful,” gushed another follower.