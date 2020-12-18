Allie Auton Looks Like A Total Smokeshow While Wearing A Black Lingerie Set In Bed

Allie Auton took to Instagram today to share a jaw-dropping new update that highlighted her insanely fit physique and ample assets. The brand new snapshot showed the Australian model in a sexy Lounge Underwear set as she posed indoors.

In the update, Allie rocked a new black lingerie set. The top boasted sheer cups and a plunging neckline that allowed her to show off much of her decolletage. The undergarment had intricate lace detailing and a scalloped hem. The stretchable band that hugged her midriff pushed her breasts up, making her cleavage look more prominent. Thin straps went over her shoulders for support and secured the piece in place.

Meg sported a pair of undies that were made of the same materials as the bra. The bottoms featured high-cut legs, which highlighted the curves of her hips. Its waistband clung high to her slim waist, which helped highlight her taut stomach. Viewers couldn’t help but rave over her abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

Allie was captured inside a bedroom in her scanty intimates. She posed front and center, kneeling on top of the bed with her thighs parted. The babe placed her right hand on her thigh while she used her other hand to tug at her thong. She gazed into the lens and gave a big smile that showed her pearly whites. The light that possibly came from the nearby window made her flawless, sun-kissed complexion glow.

For the snap, Allie opted to wear her platinum blond hair down with a center part. She styled her locks in sleek, straight strands that hung over her shoulders. The influencer chose a white polish for her nails, which was a nice contrast to her bronze tan. She accessorized with several rings and a chunky bracelet.

In the caption, she wrote something about the Christmas season and shared what she looked forward to in the Holidays. She added a tag for Lounge Underwear in the picture. According to the geotag, the photo was taken in Brisbane.

Like always, the newest social media share was a huge hit with her followers. It amassed more than 6,800 likes and 40 comments after a few hours of going live on the social media platform. Several fellow models and fans flocked to the comments section and wrote various messages — mostly compliments about her incredibly toned body. Others weren’t so confident with words and, instead, opted for a mix of emoji.

“You are superior. You are the most beautiful in my eyes!!!” gushed an admirer.

“Wow! You are so beautiful! Lovely tan and body,” wrote another fan.

“Amazing abs! I am so jealous. A true beauty,” a third follower commented.