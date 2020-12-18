Daisey O’Donnell Slays In Pink Lingerie In Steamy Bathroom Snap

English model Daisey O’Donnell gave her 1 million Instagram followers something to talk about Thursday, December 17, when she shared a tantalizing update that proved hard to ignore. In the latest post, she showed off her incredibly toned figure in sexy pink lingerie set from Lounge Underwear.

The blond beauty was pictured in a skimpy bra-and-panties combo that clung to her curves. The top featured fully-lined cups that secured her buxom curves. The scooped neckline sat low on her chest, showcasing a tantalizing look at her decolletage, but the tight fit of the piece pushed her breasts, and it made her cleavage pop. Notably, there was a straight cut-out along the base covered in sheer material, which showed a hint of her underboob.

The signature lounge logo was seen on the thick, stretchable band that hugged her toned midriff.

Daisey wore matching bottoms with a thick waistband that clung over her hips, accentuating her taut stomach. Like the top, the undergarment had a cut-out below the waistband, covered in sheer fabric. It also boasted high leg cuts that showed off plenty of skin.

In the photo, the bombshell was photographed inside the bathroom, clad in her barely there ensemble. She sat on the edge of a white bathtub with her thighs spread. The babe angled her body slightly to the side and raised her right hand to grab some strands of her, while her other hand rested on her thigh. She looked straight into the camera with her head tilted.

The location seemed to lack ample lighting for indoor photography, so the photographer decided to use flash to add more light to the snap and to illuminate her body better.

The influencer wore several gold-colored accessories, including a pendant necklace, earrings, bracelets, rings, and a watch. For the occasion, Daisey styled her long hair in sleek, straight strands and let her locks hang over her shoulders with the ends grazing her bust. She also painted her nails with a light polish.

In the caption, Daisey wrote something about her intimates and added a fairy emoji. She also made sure to tag Lounge Underwear in both the caption and the picture.

The new snapshot racked up over 24,900 likes and more than 160 comments within a day of being live on the popular photo-sharing app. Many of her fans took to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Many raved about her killer physique and beauty. Other followers didn’t have a lot to say and decided to chime in using emoji.

“You are honestly unreal! Too gorgeous for words. Stunning and elegant!” a follower commented.

“The most beautiful. I have always admired you for your driven attitude. Go girl!” wrote another fan.