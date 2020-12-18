Jade Grobler Sizzles By The Pool While Rocking A Sexy Cut-Out Black Bikini

Jade Grobler wowed her fans on Thursday, December 17, with a sexy new Instagram update. The South African influencer rocked a skimpy black bikini that showcased her killer body while posing poolside.

In the new post, Jade was on the edge of the swimming pool, dressed in her dark-colored swimwear. The background revealed a stunning view of nature. Avid fans of the model know that she has been enjoying the warm weather since the Summer season started in Australia. She spent most of her days at the beach or poolside, as seen in many of her posts. In the latest update, she was at the Sunshine Coast in Queensland.

In the first snap, Jade stood with one leg forward as she held onto a glass panel with her left hand. She slightly hunched forward as she faced the camera and offered a smile. The sunlight may not be as bright, but it still made her flawless skin glow.

The second picture featured the hottie posing with her toned backside to the camera. The angle perfectly showcased her pert derriere. She bent her left knee and looked over her shoulder with a sultry gaze.

Jade’s two-piece swimsuit boasted a sport-style top that struggled to contain her ample breasts. The low-cut neckline dipped low on her chest and showcased a nice view of her décolletage, and the snug fit of the piece pushed her chest inward — exposing more cleavage. The cutout along the base displayed a glimpse of her underboob, which delighted some viewers.

She sported a matching pair of bottoms that clung high to her waist, highlighting her curvy hips. The waistline accentuated her taut stomach and flat abs. Its high leg cuts also exposed plenty of skin around her groin area and helped elongate her lean legs.

For the occasion, Jade had her blond locks styled straight with a side part. She let the long strands fall over her shoulders and back. She sported minimal jewelry, including a necklace and several rings.

Jade paired the snaps with a short caption, where she revealed that it was her 23rd birthday.

Many of her avid admirers went wild for the new addition to her feed. As of this writing, the latest share has racked up more than 20,700 likes and over 240 comments. Hundreds of followers dove into the comments section to shower the model with birthday greetings. Many also wrote gushing messages on her impressive physique, while others praised her beauty.

“Happy Birthday, you beautiful creature! Stay hot and gorgeous!!” a fan wrote.

“You’re so perfect!!” gushed another admirer.

“Thank you for existing,” a third social media user commented.