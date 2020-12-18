NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Be Traded To Heat For Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk & Draft Pick

Since the 2020 offseason started, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran shooting guard DeMar DeRozan and his future with the San Antonio Spurs. DeRozan may have opted into the final year of his contract with the Spurs, but most people are still expecting him to be moved before the 2021 trade deadline. If they have no interest in giving him a contract extension next summer, it would be best for the Spurs to trade DeRozan than take the risk of losing him in the 2021 free agency without getting anything in return.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of additional star power to contend for the NBA championship next season are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring DeRozan from the Spurs, including the Miami Heat. According to Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, the Heat may consider sending a package that includes Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, and a 2021 first-round pick to San Antonio in exchange for DeRozan, Cameron Reynold, and Tyler Zeller.

If the deal would push through, Patuto believes that it would be beneficial for both the Spurs and the Heat. For San Antonio, the proposed scenario would make a lot of sense if they finally decide to undergo a rebuilding process. In exchange for DeRozan’s expiring contract, they would be getting a young and promising talent in Nunn, a future first-rounder, and two reliable veteran mentors in Iguodala and Olynyk

“Kendrick Nunn was one of the top rookies in the league near the beginning of the season. He would be the perfect backcourt mate for Dejounte Murray, who is the new franchise player in San Antonio. The Spurs would also get a first round pick which will help in their rebuild. Both Andre Igoudala and Kelly Olynyk have a chance to provide experience and leadership.”

Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

Meanwhile, though his fit with Jimmy Butler remains a big question mark, DeRozan would still be an intriguing addition to the Heat. He may remain hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, but he’s still a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor, as well as a decent playmaker, rebounder, and perimeter defender. Last season, the 31-year-old shooting guard averaged 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 53.1 percent from the field, per ESPN.

DeRozan would give the Heat another All-Star who is battle-tested in the playoffs and could step up in crucial situations when the opposing team’s defense is focused on Butler. If he meshes well with Miami’s core players and familiarizes himself with Coach Erik Spoelstra’s system, the Heat would have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year.