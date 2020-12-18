Valeria Mercado Showcases Hourglass Figure In Nude Bodysuit

Valeria Mercado thrilled many of her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, December 16, with her most recent post. The Dominican model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots that saw her in a skintight bodysuit that showcased her hourglass figure, highlighting her every curve.

The two-photo series captured Mercado striking two different poses in front of a blank wall. In the first, she posed with her back turned to the camera as she twisted her torso to glance at the camera. She opened her legs while arching her back, making the booty the center of the picture.

In the second shot, Mercado faced the viwer, placing her hands on her waist and positioning her legs in a wide stance, highlighting her shapely quads.

Mercado had on a nude bodysuit made from a striped fabric that added texture to the garment. It featured a zipper along the front and words on the sleeves that together read “Don’t Care.”

Mercado wore her platinum blond hair parted in the middle and styled in perfectly straight strands that cascaded down to her derriere.

Mercado paired the pictures with a sassy caption in which she expressed that she would hurt everyone she hurt in 2020 again if she had the chance. She also revealed that her outfit was courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand she often partners up with.

The post has garnered more than 17,100 likes and upwards of 160 comments within a day of going live, proving it was popular with her fans. They flocked to the comments section to interact with her caption and to praise her enviable body, beauty and style.

“‘I’d do it again if I had the chance’ lol so gangsta I wasn’t ready,” one of her fans raved.

“What’d quavo say? Big ol onion booty make the world cry,” replied another user.

“R u helping or hurting Val: *slaps face n spits on* help urself, bih,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I’d syd whether you hurt me or not Val-Val,” added a fourth fan.

Mercado seems to stun her fans no matter what she wears — or doesn’t wear. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she recently shared a photo of herself clad in a pair of skinny jeans that did her booty nothing but favors. It featured a high-rise design that came up above her navel, clinging to her itty-bitty waist. Mercado opted to go topless in the shot, using her arms to cover her chest. She completed her look with a cowboy hat.