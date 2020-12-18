Daisy Keech Shows Off Booty In Minuscule Dress And String Bikini

Daisy Keech gave her 5.4 million Instagram followers something to look at on Thursday, December 17, with her latest post. The American model and influencer took to the popular social media app to share a couple of snapshots that featured her rocking a string bikini and a barely there dress that showed off her killer body.

Keech, one of the founders of the content creator collective known as The Clubhouse, was photographed striking two different poses on a boat during a bright, sunny day. In the first, she stood with her back turned to the camera, propping one leg forward and lifting her heel off the ground. She arched her back, making her booty pop.

The second photo showed Keech kneeling down in the same location. Her knees were past hips-width distance, and she held a sparking wine flute.

Keech rocked a pair of black two-piece bathing suit, though only its back and side strings were visible. Over it, she had on a white cover-up dress featuring a minuscule skirt that bared most of her tight glutes.

In the caption, Keech gave a shoutout to LuxMex, a company that specializes in rentals of luxury villas, yachts and jets, thanking it for setting up her perfect day and promising to return soon.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within seven hours, it has garnered more than 303,000 likes and upwards of 780 comments. They used the comments section space to express their admiration for Keech, praising her body, outfit and style.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!” one user wrote.

“Daisy, I want to thank you for motivating me with your content. You are really the best. Each of your new posts is a new impetus for action. I am also very grateful to you for noticing me, it means a lot to me. Always remember you are perfect. love you,” replied another fan.

“Hope u have an amazing day,” a third admirer raved.

“Everyone is waiting for Christmas, but I’m waiting for posts from Daisy,” chimed in a fourth user.

Keech is well known among her fans for her posts that highlight her hourglass figure. Last week, she shared an image of herself striking a sexy pose as she stood on a street lined with tall trees that captured the essence of fall, as The Inquisitr reported. She wore a white dress made from a thin, skintight fabric that clung to her body, outlining her curves. She teamed it with a pair of black of Chuck Taylor Converse All-Star sneakers.