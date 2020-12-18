Chelsea Handler Lights Cannabis In Her Menorah During Holiday Video Update

Chelsea Handler gave her 4 million Instagram followers an extra reason to celebrate the holiday season on Thursday night, with a flippant and comical reenactment of the lighting of a menorah for one of the last nights of Hanukkah, which ends the evening of Friday, December 18.

She explained in the caption that she prefers not to squander wax, so she decided this year to substitute one of her favorite herbal remedies in place of standard tapers in the nine-candle arrangement.

The still photo introducing the video showed Chelsea standing next to a silver menorah embellished with delicate scalloped detailing. She leaned against a generous section of black countertop placed between two commercially-sized stainless steel sinks in a spotless, modern kitchen with white cabinetry and a huge window through which leafy green trees were visible.

In place of candles, the tiny holders contained what appeared to be nine large, compact pieces of cannabis, all in slightly varying shapes and sizes. Chelsea held a long-handled lighter in her left hand and faced the end toward the camera. She had a wide grin across her face, and both eyebrows raised with the expression of one who had been caught in the middle of speaking.

The clip started with Chelsea expressing seasonal well-wishes to fans, while merrily brandishing her lighting utensil back and forth in the air. In addition to listing Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa, she also threw in a “Happy Birthday.”

Immediately afterwards, Chelsea clicked the lighter and attempted to ignite the first bud, which smoked slightly but did not actually catch fire. She also began singing in Hebrew — but instead verbalizing the prayer traditionally used during the lighting of the menorah, she warbled, in partial falsetto, the blessing over wine.

She kept a straight face through a good portion of the process, but midway through “lighting” the row of creative “candles” and at an exceptionally high-pitched point in her prayer, Chelsea sputtered into uncontrollable giggles and leaned over onto the counter.

Chelsea’s Instagram supporters, including actress Jennifer Aniston, were delighted by the post, and were quick to hit the comments section with praise for the often-controversial comedian.

“You would remember the prayer for the [wine],” joked one follower, using the appropriate emoji in place of the word.

“I just realized what was happening,” admitted a second fan, who apparently had not read the accompanying caption. They followed the words with two laughing-crying symbols.

“Be sure to share,” Chelsea responded.

“holy sh*t. Hi lol. I will. Love you.” the starstruck fan replied back.