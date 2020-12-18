Donald Trump Distances Himself From Department Of Justice’s Hunter Biden Probe

Donald Trump distanced himself from the Department of Justice’s probe into Hunter Biden on Thursday morning, The Daily Caller reported.

“I have NOTHING to do with the potential prosecution of Hunter Biden, or the Biden family. It is just more Fake News. Actually, I find it very sad to watch!” he tweeted.

The comment comes after reporting from the Wall Street Journal that claimed Trump had expressed interest in created a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings as well as alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election. According to one administration official cited in the report, the purported push for a special counsel stems from fears that the President-elect could bring the investigation into his son to a halt once he enters the White House.

Trump’s apparent change in tune on the Hunter Biden investigation comes after he expressed frustration with outgoing Attorney General William Barr for failing to adequately investigate the former vice president’s son in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

“Joe Biden lied on the debate stage. He said ‘there’s nothing happening, nothing happening,’ and Bill Barr should have stepped up,” the head of state said during an interview with Fox News that aired Sunday.

“Bob Mueller stepped out and he said that [Buzzfeed] article was a phony and then there was ultimately proven there was no collusion. Bill Barr should have done the same thing.”

Trump continued to accuse the former CIA official of not taking the appropriate actions and said suggested he failed to uphold his “obligation to set the record straight” — as he said Robert Mueller did.

DNCC / Getty Images

As reported by Al Jazeera, Jeffrey Rosen, the incoming acting attorney general, declined on Wednesday to say whether he would be appointing a special counsel to delve into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. The businessman and former Burisma board member is currently the focus of a probe that is examining his tax affairs. Per The Inquisitr, one focus of the inquiry is a diamond that Hunter Biden reportedly received from Chinese businessman Ye Jianming, the founder and former chairman of CEFC.

Tony Bobulinski, one of Hunter Biden’s former business partners, said he was concerned about the former vice president’s son acting as Ye’s personal attorney. Bobulinski previously appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show and suggested that the Biden family is compromised by China, Fox News reported.

“So as a citizen, and an American taxpayer, I’m very, very concerned,” Bobulinski said during his October interview.