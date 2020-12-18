Donald Trump Was Reportedly Talked Out Of Stimulus Checks As Much As $2,000 Per American

President Donald Trump wanted another round of stimulus checks as much as $2,000 per American but was stopped last-minute by White House aides on Thursday, The Washington Post reported.

The report cites two anonymous sources who claimed that Trump told allies on a Thursday phone call that he wanted the next coronavirus relief package to include checks worth at least $1,200 per American and as much as $2,000 per individual. The demand was significantly higher than the legislation Congress is currently working to approve, which includes checks that offer $600 per person. The negotiations come following months of stalled talks as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell failed to come to an agreement.

According to The Washington Post, officials warned Trump that his plan could destroy current negotiations on the forthcoming COVID-19 relief package, which is valued at approximately $900 billion. In particular, Republicans have pushed for legislation worth less than $1 trillion, and the president’s demand would increase its cost to over $1 trillion.

“The aides were really frantic, saying: ‘We can’t do this; it will blow up negotiations,” one source said.

Trump was allegedly in the middle of formally drafting his demand before he was convinced to reconsider. His public comments on the package have not addressed the reported conflict. However, he previously called for larger payments, which put him in opposition to McConnell and other Republican allies, such as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“I’m pushing it very hard, and to be honest with you, if the Democrats really wanted to do the deal, they’d do the deal,” Trump said after his previous call for larger relief.

White House spokesman Ben Williamson issued a statement on the next round of relief but did not address Trump’s purported plan.

“The President has heard from Americans all over the country who are hurting through no fault of their own, and he’s made clear he wants the next round of relief to include stimulus checks at a significant number. We’re working with Congress to settle on an agreement that can pass as soon as possible.”

Pete Marovich / Getty Images

Many other politicians have voiced support for $2,000 payments. As reported by CNBC, lawmakers Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, and Ed Markey previously called for $2,000 per American during the coronavirus crisis. But unlike Trump, they pushed for the payments to recur on a monthly basis.

The first round of coronavirus stimulus checks went out in March as a part of the $2 trillion Cares Act. The checks were $1,200 per individual and were received by over 100 million Americans.