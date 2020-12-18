Donald Trump Urged To Declare Martial Law, Act As ‘Wartime President’

Despite President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, the Electoral College has certified Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, setting the stage for his inauguration on January 20 next year.

Nonetheless, some Trump supporters believe that he should exhaust all options. According to a Thursday report from Right Wing Watch, Stewart Rhodes, leader of the far-right group Oath Keepers, has urged the commander-in-chief to declare martial law in order to stop Biden from assuming office.

In an open letter this week, Rhodes called on Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act against “domestic traitors,” take control of intelligence agencies and declassify all evidence of treason by “corrupt and compromised elites” who helped Biden win the 2020 election.

“This is your moment of destiny. Will you take your place in history as the savior of our Republic, right up there with President Washington and Lincoln?” Rhodes asked, arguing that a failure to take action would lead to violent revolution or civil war.

Rhodes argued that even the conservative-leaning Supreme Court participated in this plot to overthrow Trump, suggesting that all levels of the U.S. government have been infiltrated by supporters of the Chinese Communist Party. The activist described Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as “puppets” of the Chinese regime.

“You must act NOW as a wartime President, pursuant to your oath to defend the Constitution, which is very similar to the oath all of us veterans swore.”

“If you fail to act while you are still in office, we the people will have to fight a bloody civil war and revolution against these two illegitimate Communist China puppets,” Rhodes wrote.

The far-right figure argued that Trump should mobilize all military veterans under the age of 65, federalize National Guard units and activate Americans who are opposed to the “radical left” and loyal to the Constitution.

As Right Wing Watch noted, Rhodes founded his organization in 2009, after Democrat Barack Obama won the presidency. He has reportedly recruited thousands of veterans and former law enforcement officers. They have allegedly managed to infiltrate local governments.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Far-right groups and figures appear to be growing increasingly frustrated with what they apparently perceive as the Republican Party’s unwillingness to fight for Trump.

Last week, at a MAGA protest in Washington, D.C., self-described “white-majoritarian” Nick Fuentes vowed to destroy the GOP.

The crowd endorsed Fuentes’ speech, chanting “destroy the GOP” as he denounced party leadership and urged conservatives to boycott the upcoming Senate runoffs in the state of Georgia.