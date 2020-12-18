Italian Designer Chiara Ferragni Flaunts Major Cleavage In Red Lace Bra

Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni captured the attention of thousands of her 22.2 million Instagram followers when she posted a stunning new snapshot of herself on Thursday, December 17.

The 33-year-old was photographed on a bed with white pillows and white linen. She was centered in the frame as she struck a sweet, yet sultry pose. Chiara sat on the bed with the front of her figure facing the camera and one leg bent inwards. She grabbed on her left foot with her right hand and extended her left arm behind her. She wore a shy smile on her face while directing her soft glare toward the camera’s lens.

Her mid-length highlighted blond hair was parted slightly off-center and styled in loose waves that fell around her shoulders. Her long almond-shaped nails looked to be perfectly manicured, complete with lime green tips.

She flaunted much of her physique in a scanty ensemble from Intimissimo, an Italian clothing company. She rocked a red lace bra with two adjustable straps, underwire, and a satin bow in the front. The garment’s low-cut cup looked to be unpadded as they exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

Chiara paired the bra with a pair of long red pajama pants that looked to be made out of satin and featured an elastic waistband, which wrapped around her pregnant belly. She completed the look with a matching pajama jacket, which she left unbuttoned to draw attention to her busty chest and beautiful lingerie.

Chiara accessorized the bedroom look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a necklace.

In the post’s geotag, she revealed that she was photographed in Milan, Italy, her hometown. In the caption, she tagged Intimissimio’s Instagram handle, and stated that the photo was an ad for the brand.

The racy photo received a large amount of support from admirers as it amassed more than 379,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Thousands of social media users also headed to the comments section to compliment the model.

“Such elegance,” one individual wrote, following their compliment with a number of sparkle emoji.

“Sexy mama, the pregnant version, Merry Christmas beautiful,” another admirer commented in Italian, per Google Translate.

“You are a queen,” a third fan asserted, adding a crown symbol after their compliment.

“Sweet woman, very sensual,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The businesswoman, who founded the fashion line Chiara Ferragni Collection a few years ago, often shares breathtaking posts to her Instagram account. Just a few weeks ago, she uploaded some images of herself in another scanty ensemble that showcased her cleavage and curves.