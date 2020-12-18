Donald Trump Will Create A ‘National Security Crisis’ After Joe Biden’s Inauguration, Attorney Says

Attorney and author Seth Abramson claimed on Tuesday that Donald Trump would continue to refuse to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory after Inauguration Day and create a “national security crisis.”

“This question is going to hit faster than people realize, as Trump will rhetorically style himself the rightful president minutes after Biden is inaugurated, creating a national security crisis because you can’t have two self-declared presidents issuing public statements at once,” he tweeted.

Abramson’s comment was in response to a Financial Times article that posed the question of what Biden would do with Trump after he assumes office. According to the publication, the issue of how to deal with the commander-in-chief could define Biden’s time in office “as much as the health and livelihoods of the American people.”

According to The Boston Herald, Trump’s refusal to concede is beginning to affect Biden. The outlet noted that the President-elect delivered an “angry, sometimes defensive harangue” speech aimed at the president after his Electoral College win earlier this week.

“At the time, President Trump called the Electoral College tally a landslide. By his own standards, these numbers represented a clear victory then. And I respectfully suggest they do so now,” Biden said, referring to Trump’s previous boasts about his victory over Hillary Clinton.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

National Geographic outlined the possible courses of action if Trump refuses to leave the White House after Biden is inaugurated. The publication noted that Biden could order the Secret Service or military to physically escort the businessman — who would be a citizen and trespasser at that point — from the property.

Lawrence Douglas — a professor of law, jurisprudence, and social thought at Amherst College — suggested Trump would not publicly concede but would likely accept defeat at some point. Douglas claimed that the head of state would use his refusal to concede to continue attacking the integrity of the 2020 results to undermine Biden’s win. This, Douglas said, will allow him to maintain a connection to his supporters and stage a 2024 comeback.

Along with Abramson, Republicans have also worried about Trump’s actions after he leaves office. As The Inquisitr reported, some GOP officials are reportedly worried he will sabotage the party by giving ammunition to primary challengers in crucial states like Georgia and Ohio.

Jon Thompson, a former top Republican Governors Association (RGA) official, claimed that Trump’s attacks on Republicans could have both short- and long-term effects on the party as a whole. In particular, he suggested that the U.S. leader’s attacks on his perceived GOP enemies could drain the party’s financial resources.