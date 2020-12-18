Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Shorts In Instagram Update, Noah Centineo Responds

On Thursday, December 17, American social media sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 9.5 million Instagram followers.

The photos show the 23-year-old posing next to a large window. Stassie tagged the professional photographer Alexandra Hainer, suggesting that she had taken the pictures.

She opted to wear a brown plunging cropped wrap top and a pair of matching skintight shorts. The set, which was from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova, put her incredible curves and toned midsection on display. The color of the garments also beautifully complemented her tan skin. She accessorized the look with a pair of earrings and a gold watch worn on her right wrist.

For the photo shoot, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in loose waves and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering off-white color.

In the first image, Stassie faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She touched the glass and looked over her shoulder to focus her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

For the following photo, she faced forward and rested her forearm against the window.

In the caption, Stassie advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 190,000 likes. Quite a few of Stassie’s fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“D*mn looking hotter then [sic] ever,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“Amazing,” added a different devotee, along with a pink heart emoji.

“I love you with this hair color it makes your eyes pop,” remarked a third Instagram user.

Stassie’s rumored beau Noah Centineo also took the time to comment on the post.

“Let’s gooooooo,” wrote the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor.

According to an E! News article, that was published on November 2, the two have publically been an item since October 29 when they were seen kissing while attending a Halloween party.

“Stassie and Noah have been consistently hanging out for about [a] month now and are officially dating. It started as them getting together as friends to film a project, but they ended up connecting and having chemistry,” explained an insider to the publication.