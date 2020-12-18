WWE’s Dana Brooke Shows Off Legs & Cleavage As She Sprawls Out By The Poolside

WWE superstar Dana Brooke recently delighted her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a poolside snap that saw her flaunt her enviable physique and get a little bit wet.

The photo depicted the blond bombshell lying down with her legs in the water and the upper half of her body on the surrounding floor. Brooke lay with her arms outstretched as she stared into the camera, giving fans a look down her top in the process.

Brooke wore a white swimming vest that exposed a significant amount of cleavage. She appeared to be wearing black trunks as well, though the camera mainly captured her athletic legs as she let them soak in the pool. The wrestler topped her outfit off with a pair of black shades.

In the accompanying caption, Brooke revealed that she was trying out the water and enjoying the vibes. She revealed that the photo was taken in Miami, Florida and tagged photographer Ryan Loco for helming the camera.

Brooke’s fans appreciated the upload and were quick to showcase their adoration for the Monday Night Raw star. The picture gained over 31,000 likes, and many of her fans and admirers took to the comments section to tell her how beautiful she looked at the time.

“What a perfect view,” gushed one Instagram user, emphasizing their compliment with some heart and smiley face emojis.

“I’d really love to be that water right now,” wrote a second Instagrammer, who capped off their post with a drooling emoji.

“You look beautiful with the bikini,” noted a third Instagram follower.

Similar sentiments were echoed throughout the comments section. Most of Brooke’s admirers described her “beautiful” or a similar adjective, or they used an upbeat emoji to convey their positive opinion of the superstar.

The blond beauty has tantalized her admirers with more than one snap in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she uploaded a picture of her popping out of a very revealing bikini two weeks ago. The snap left little to the imagination, much to the delight of social media users.

Brooke also had cause to celebrate this week. The superstar picked up an unlikely victory against Shayna Baszler on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, albeit via disqualification after Nia Jax shoved her.

Brooke’s tag team partner, Mandy Rose, also returned to help her after the match, reforming their tag team in the process. It is now likely that they’ll pursue the division’s titles in the near future.