‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting: Jason Canela Dishes Arturo’s Return To Genoa City

The Young and the Restless casting news reveals that Arturo Rosales will return to Genoa City to ring in 2021 with his big brother Rey and his bride-to-be, Sharon. Actor Jason Canela previewed his upcoming appearance recently to Soap Opera Digest.

Arturo left Genoa City with his ex-sister-in-law, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), when she became pregnant with his child. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) struggled with the whole situation, but it seems as if he’s managed to come to terms with it. Arturo and Mia moved to Miami to raise their baby, and the last time he returned to town was when Lola (Sasha Calle) married Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Before he had an affair with Mia, Arturo was engaged to Abby (Melissa Ordway), and she made a big splashy announcement for their engagement. The demise of their relationship caused Abby plenty of heartache. Still, it paved the way for her to find love with Chance (Donny Boaz), and now they’re living together at the Chancellor mansion after their recent wedding and honeymoon.

Rey has moved on too. He and Sharon (Sharon Case) plan to tie the knot on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2021 after a rough time for her fighting and beating breast cancer.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Canela told the magazine that Arturo’s departure was always the intention for the character.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but when I initially came on the show [in 2018], they wanted me to sign on for three years, but that seemed like a long time to me. So, after some back and forth with the people upstairs, we agreed to one year. They said, ‘We’re going to write around the [Rosales] family, so give us a year, and we’ll build up this love story [with Abby], then have it come crashing down. After that, whenever it feels right, you can always come back and join the family.’ That was always the plan from the beginning.”

The actor noted how it felt like coming home and seeing family when he returned to film the scenes. He also complimented Y&R for doing such a great job with the new COVID-19 guidelines, keeping everybody safe and the CBS daytime drama in production.

As for his other work, Canela has voiced several high-profile video games. In his personal life, the actor married Brazillian model Janaina Reis in a simple ceremony at City Hall amid the coronavirus pandemic that left her relatives unable to travel for a large event.

So far, it’s unclear if Arturo and Abby will cross paths during his appearance in town. Also, Y&R spoilers tease an unexpected visitor, so some sparks could fly, especially if that person turns out to be Mia.