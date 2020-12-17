Mike Pence Urges Georgia To Vote In Senate Runoffs Amid Donald Trump’s Claims Of Fraud

As Donald Trump shows no signs of letting up his attacks on the results of the 2020 election and continues to raise doubts about Georgia’s voting system, Vice President Mike Pence has taken to assuring the state’s residents that it’s safe to vote in the region’s crucial Senate runoffs, The Hill reported.

“We can fight for our president, and we can fight for more Republicans in the United States Senate at the same time,” he said during a Thursday visit to the state. “We’ve been doing both and we’re going to keep doing both, and we’re going to keep making America great again.”

As the publication noted, Pence did not acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory against Trump or undermine the president’s claims of voter fraud.

In recent days, Trump has attacked Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and alleged that the region’s voting system is susceptible to fraud.

“What a fool Governor @BrianKempGA of Georgia is. Could have been so easy, but now we have to do it the hard way,” he tweeted Monday.

“Demand this clown call a Special Session and open up signature verification, NOW. Otherwise, could be a bad day for two GREAT Senators on January 5th.”

During Pence’s appearance on Thursday, he attempted to ease any fears the voters had about the electoral system’s integrity.

“You request a ballot, we’re on them this time. We’re watching,” he said.

Pence assured the crowd that the GOP would ensure that the polls and drop boxes are secure and absentee ballots could be mailed in without worrying about them being altered.

Sara D. Davis / Getty Images

According to The Hill, Trump’s comments have raised concerns within the GOP that he could harm the party’s chances by curbing voter turnout in Georgia. Investigative journalist Marcus Baram previously highlighted that some Trump supporters floated the idea of boycotting the elections in the state and suggested that they were rigged. Baram noted that some claimed they would write-in the president’s name.

Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock are taking on GOP incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. If the Democrats win both races, the Senate will be split down the middle and effectively give the party power by providing Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with the tie-breaking vote.

Pence has made multiple trips to Georgia in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr reported, a recent visit saw Pence draw ridicule for his run from the landing area to the rally. During his visit, he claimed that Ossoff and Warnock are pushing a socialist, radical left agenda that runs contrary to American values.