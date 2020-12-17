Joselyn Cano Dead, Instagram Model Dies At 30 After Allegedly Botched ‘Brazilian Butt Lift’ Operation

Joselyn Cano is dead at age 30, with the Instagram model reportedly dying after a botched surgical procedure.

The New York Post reported that the popular influencer died earlier this month, with footage of her funeral uploaded to YouTube this week. The caption to the funeral noted that she passed away on December 7.

Cano Reportedly Underwent Plastic Surgery In Colombia

According to the New York Post, details of her death were not entirely clear. She supposedly traveled to Colombia earlier this month to undergo plastic surgery, for what was known as a “Brazilian butt lift.”

The outlet pointed out that these procedures can often be dangerous.

“Brazilian butt lifts, which involve grafting fat from one area of the body to the buttocks, have been at the center of a number of premature deaths in recent years, with many more reports of surgeries gone wrong,” the report noted. “Last year, The Post reported on a ‘shocking’ rise in black-market butt lifts, inspired in part by so-called Snapchat dysmorphia, the condition of being out of touch with one’s own physique as a result of constant exposure to highly edited or modified bodies on social media.”

It was not immediately clear how the procedure went wrong, or exactly how she died. The New York Post reported that Cano had gained a large following online thanks to her curvy figure, which earned her the nickname “Mexican Kim Kardashian.” Prior to gaining fame online, she reportedly studied microbiology at San Diego State University.

There have been few official updates from the model’s team, with her personal Instagram page not being updated since the day of her passing, and her swimwear brand last being updated the following day. She had a following of more than 12 million on her personal page, with even more for her swimwear line.

The news of her death appeared to have been broken by fellow influencer Lira Mercer, who took to Twitter to share news of her passing earlier in the week.

“Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery that’s wild” she tweeted.

Fans Share Condolences Online

As reports of her passing spread on the internet, many fans shared messages of condolences. According to the Daily Mail, many took to social media to mourn Cano and the tragic circumstances that she alleged suffered.

“What the f*ck? Joselyn cano died from getting a [Brazilian butt lift]? That sh*t is crazy,” the British newspaper quoted one person as writing.

The newspaper added that many more paid tribute during the three-hour livestream of her funeral that had been posted on YouTube this week. The video showed a large picture of Cano beside a casket.

Some fans expressed frustration that neither Cano’s family nor her business brand had released a statement confirming her death and sharing some details, which many found odd given that she had such a large and dedicated following online. Cano was one of the most popular models on Instagram, regularly getting viral attention for her racy photos, with hundreds of thousands of likes. Many celebrity news outlets also shared stories about her raciest photos.