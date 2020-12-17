Joselyn Cano Dead, Instagram Model Dies At 30 After Allegedly Botched ‘Brazilian Butt Lift’ Operation

Joselyn Cano is dead at age 30, with the Instagram model reportedly dying after a botched surgical procedure.

The New York Post reported that the popular social media influencer died earlier the month, with footage of her funeral uploaded to YouTube this week. The caption to the funeral noted that she died on December 7.

Cano Reportedly Underwent Plastic Surgery In Colombia

Details of Cano’s death were not entirely clear, the New York Post reported. She supposedly traveled to Colombia earlier this month to undergo plastic surgery, for what was known as a “Brazilian butt lift.”

The outlet reported that these procedures can often be dangerous.

“Brazilian butt lifts, which involve grafting fat from one area of the body to the buttocks, have been at the center of a number of premature deaths in recent years, with many more reports of surgeries gone wrong,” the report noted. “Last year, The Post reported on a ‘shocking’ rise in black-market butt lifts, inspired in part by so-called Snapchat dysmorphia, the condition of being out of touch with one’s own physique as a result of constant exposure to highly edited or modified bodies on social media.”

It was not immediately clear how the surgery went wrong, or exactly how she died. The New York Post reported that Cano had gained a large following online thanks to her curvy figure, which earned her the nickname “Mexican Kim Kardashian.”

There have been few official updates from the model’s team, with her personal Instagram page not being updated since the reported day of her passing, and her swimwear brand last being updated the following day. She had a following of more than 12 million on her personal page, with even more for her swimwear line.

Fans Share Condolences Online

As reports of her passing spread on the internet, many fans shared messages of condolences. The Daily Mail noted that many took to social media to mourn her death and the tragic circumstances that allegedly brought it on.

“What the f*ck? Joselyn cano died from getting a [Brazilian butt lift]? That sh*t is crazy,” the British newspaper quoted one person as writing.

The report added that many more paid tribute during the three-hour livestream of her funeral that had been posted on YouTube this week. The video showed a large picture of Cano beside a casket.

The news of her death appeared to have been broken by fellow social media influencer Lira Mercer, who took to Twitter to share news of her passing earlier in the week.

“Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery that’s wild” she tweeted.

Some fans expressed frustration that neither Cano’s family nor her business brand had released a statement confirming her death and sharing some details, which many found odd given that she had such a large and dedicated following online. Cano was one of the most popular models on Instagram, regularly getting viral attention for her racy posts, with hundreds of thousands of likes and attention well beyond social media. Many celebrity news outlets would share stories about her raciest photos.