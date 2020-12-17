Victoria Villarroel Flaunts Cleavage In String Bikini While Vacationing In Paradise

Victoria Villarroel took to Instagram to share a look at her trip to paradise while showing off her bikini curves in a tiny two-piece. The Thursday afternoon post caught the attention of many of her 1.4 million followers on the popular social media platform.

Victoria posed in an idyllic setting, taking center stage in the snap. Behind her were tropical trees and greenery, a peek at the sea with waves crashing into a sandy beach, houses built into a hill, and a blue sky with puffy clouds. She wore a tiny green string bikini top that featured two triangles of fabric connected by a string wrapped around her ribcage. The apex of each cup had a tie that went around her neck in a halter style. The unstructured nature of the cups put plenty of the model’s cleavage and sideboob on display.

She wore matching bottoms that secured over each hip at the most slender part of her tiny waist. The small piece of material in the front dipped slightly below her navel, revealing her toned tummy and curvy hips.

Victoria posed while seated, leaning on one hand and shading her face against the bright sunlight with the other. The positioning showcased her fit shoulders and biceps. Her long brunette locks tumbled straight down her back.

Instagram users showed Victoria a lot of love on the post, with nearly 126,000 hitting the “like” button. Nearly 350 also took a moment to compose a reply, with many choosing the flame or heart emoji to express themselves visually. Others chose glowing words of praise for the model.

“‘Alexa play Body by Megan Thee Stallion.’ You got the bodyody, Vic,” one fan teased, also using a red heart-eye smiley to complete the comment.

“Body goals for days, girl. I want to look like you in the next life. You are smoking hot with curves in all the right places,” a second follower replied, including a trio of double pink hearts.

“It’s the view for me!! I only kid. You are a total smoke show, Victoria. So sexy,” a third devotee declared, along with red heart-eye cat emoji.

“Your body is always on point. You are breathtaking. A literal goddess,” a fourth Instagrammer replied, adding blushing smilies and flames.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Victoria showed off her sideboob in a strapless black top. In the caption, she noted that she felt cute while sporting cute beachy waves in her hair.