Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Cyrus Faces Questions From Laura & Martin

General Hospital spoilers hint that the episode airing on Friday, December 18 will be an intense one. As many viewers had suspected, it was finally revealed during Thursday’s show that Laura, Cyrus, and Martin are all related and share the same biological father. There is more with this on the way on Friday.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Martin will have some questions for his brother. It was only a few days ago that General Hospital fans received a confirmation that Cyrus and Martin were brothers. Their mother Florence had been living at the house that Laura, Curtis, and Jordan explored, but she was now in a care facility.

Teasers had signaled that someone problematic would walk in on Laura after she snuck into Florence’s room. It wasn’t Cyrus at this point, but Martin. Laura hid in a closet and listened to him talk to his mother, and then left him stunned by revealing herself.

She soon dropped the bombshell that she and Martin shared the same father, and this came as a complete surprise to him. At this point, however, she still had a bombshell coming her way as well.

Cyrus walked into the room and revealed that Florence was his mother as well. As General Hospital viewers had speculated, this news meant that Cyrus and Martin are Laura’s half-brothers.

General Hospital spoilers note that this revelation will prompt plenty of additional questions. It seems that Laura will almost immediately accuse the mobster of knowing about their biological connection since arriving in Port Charles.

Cyrus has had a rather unsettling interest in Laura since the day he first popped up in Port Charles. General Hospital teasers indicate that she won’t mince words as she alleges that Cyrus surely knew this all along.

Martin was left stunned to find out he had a half-sister, and he’ll probably be even more surprised by this next part of the upcoming discussion. General Hospital teasers detail that Martin will question his brother’s motives. Apparently, Cyrus’ responses may fill in some additional tidbits about his motivates and goals.

It doesn’t appear that the tensions will dissipate between Laura and Cyrus anytime soon. Next week, she will insist that she and the mob boss have nothing in common.

Going forward, there will still likely be plenty of drama surrounding this trio. Cyrus was responsible for the explosion that put Lulu in a coma, and regardless of any biological ties, Laura’s certainly not going to trust him anytime soon.

This juicy development has the potential to generate plenty of additional drama in the days ahead and General Hospital spoilers signal that it’s going to be a wild ride.