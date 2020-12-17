Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Amazing Booty In White Underwear

Yanita Yancheva sent temperatures soaring on Thursday, December 17, when she teased her 1.7 million Instagram followers with a stunning new photo. In it, the Bulgarian model and fitness personality stripped down to her underwear to show off her amazing figure, drawing special attention to her booty.

The photo showed Yancheva standing in front of a mirror in a stylish bathroom. The photographer shot her from the back, capturing her curvy backside as well as her reflection. She leaned into the sink, pushing her derriere out. She was standing with one leg in front of the other as she applied lipstick.

Yancheva was dressed in a pair of white underwear set that made her sun-kissed complexion pop. It included a pair of bottoms featuring a thong back that showcased her tight glutes. It had a thin elastic band that she wore high, a placement that accentuated her hourglass figure.

On her torso, Yancheva had on a matching bra boasting a sporty design with a thick bodice and thin, adjustable straps.

Yancheva wore her platinum blond hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves, which she pulled over her right shoulder.

Yancheva used the caption space to urge her male followers to consider treating their significant others to a lingerie set from Body Engineers, a brand she is the CEO for, as indicated in her Instagram bio.

Her followers were quick to start reacting to the post. Within just three hours, it has already garnered more than 38,400 likes and over 230 comments. They flocked to the comments section to shower Yancheva with compliments, praising her killer physique.

“I still can’t believe how perfect you look in real life! [Fire emoji] Keep the hard work,” one user wrote, adding the hashtag “stunner” at the end of the comment.

“You’re unbelievable perfect,” raved another fan.

“Fantastic, nothing more to say,” a third follower added.

“Tavi is the luckiest guy in a the world,” chimed in a fourth admirer, referring to Yancheva’s husband, Tavi Castro, who is also a popular fitness personality.

Yancheva is well known among her fans for sharing photos that highlight her gym-honed body. Last week, she took to the photo-sharing app to post a slideshow that featured her at a gym as she posed on the corner of a boxing ring, as The Inquisitr has written. She had on a workout set in red and black. It included a pair of skintight leggings with a thick elastic waistband, which she lowered to show off her abs in one shot.