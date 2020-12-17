Sofia Richie Poses In Figure-Hugging Dress Causing Some Fans To Question If She’s Pregnant

Sofia Richie’s latest Instagram update has caused some fans to speculate that she may be pregnant.

The photo in question — which was uploaded on December 17 — showed the 22-year-old posing outside in front of a statue of a woman and vine-covered columns. Stairs leading to a balcony and what appears to be a house can be seen in the background.

Sofia stood with her shoulders back and her legs apart. She turned her neck to look off into the distance with a serious expression on her face.

She stunned in a beige-colored long-sleeved maxi sweater dress that clung to her curvaceous figure. The off-the-shoulder garment accentuated her slender waist and lean legs. The color of the dress also beautifully complemented her tan skin. She finished off the chic look with statement earrings, a delicate necklace, an olive green purse, and a pair of clear strap heels.

For the casual photo shoot, the beauty pulled back her honey-colored hair in a sleek bun, allowing fans to get a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation appeared to be making reference to her sweater dress.

Many fans took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the fashion designer, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are so stunning I love you,” gushed one fan, adding both a red rose and a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

Quite a few of Sofia’s followers, however, were focused on her small midsection, questioning if she had a bun in the oven.

“Who’s baby Scott’s you look pregnant,” remarked a social media user, seemingly in reference to Sofia’s former beau, Scott Disick of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame.

“Baby Bump?” added a different commenter, along with a grinning face with sweat and a thinking emoji.

“Pregnant?” chimed in a fourth follower.

The post has been liked over 98,000 times since it was shared.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Sofia was recently romantically linked to entrepreneur Matthew Morton, 27, but they have allegedly called it quits.

“Sofia and Matt are still on speaking terms but they haven’t gone on an actual date since [November]. Nothing specific that went wrong. Sofia just really wasn’t ready to get into a relationship and things kind of just fizzled out,” explained an insider to the publication.