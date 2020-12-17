Bella Thorne Asks Fans To Caption Her Photo While Posing In A Silky Black Bra

Bella Thorne stripped down to her bra in the most recent update that was shared on her feed. The Thursday afternoon post saw the model rocking a skimpy outfit that left little to the imagination.

The new photo captured Bella posing in the center of the frame. She appeared to be in a photo studio, and there were a few pieces of camera equipment that could be seen behind her. Bella popped her hip slightly to the side and draped one arm near her hip as she placed the opposite in front of her. She met the lens with a sultry gaze and her lips slightly parted as she bit down on a smoking stick.

Bella showed off her amazing figure in an NSFW outfit that showed more than it covered. She wore a black bra that was made of silky fabric, giving the look a sexy vibe. It had thick straps and matching fasteners that secured over her toned shoulders while her arms were bare. The garment featured a scooping neckline and a set of impossibly small cups that left her ample bust in full view. It also had an underwire bottom, which helped to further enhance her bust.

She teamed the look with a pair of red and black bottoms. The image was cropped near her hips and was not able to be seen in its entirety. The sexy look also exposed her rock hard abs — something that her fans certainly did not seem to mind.

Bella wore her long, red locks with a deep side part and loose waves that spilled messily over her shoulders and back. She also wore a set of layered necklaces that provided the perfect amount of bling to her collar. In the caption of the update, Bella asked fans to make her laugh with the best caption.

It has not taken long for social media users to compliment the actress on her amazing figure. Within a few minutes of the photo being shared on her feed, it’s earned more than 115,000 likes and 600-plus comments. Some social media users crafted a clever caption, while a few more loved her scanty look.

“Beatiful and sexy woman. I adore you,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Wanted to call you but… I forgot. Wanna go for ice cream?” a second fan suggested.

“Your personality shines through. Beautiful inside and out, a real treasure,” another wrote alongside a few smiley faces.

“Quite possibly the baddest. You are so beautiful,” one more complimented.