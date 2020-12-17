Brit Manuela Shows Off Fit And Curvy Form In Purple Lace Lingerie

Social media starlet Brit Manuela uploaded some sexy new photos of herself in a revealing ensemble on Thursday, December 17, tantalizing thousands of her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The 26-year-old fitness trainer was photographed outdoors in Miami, per the post’s geotag, for the three-slide series, as a gray wall and a white sliding door was visible next behind her.

Brit showcased her figure from different angles during the shoot. In the first image, she stood with the front of her form facing the camera as she cocked one hip to define her curves. She leaned her right hand against the doorway and smiled sweetly while directing her soft stare toward the camera’s lens. She showed off the back of her body in the second snapshot as she grabbed on her bottoms and propped her derriere out. She also smiled widely that time, flaunting her pearly whites. The third slide showed her in a similar light to the first photo.

Her long brunette locks were flipped to the right and styled in gorgeous mermaid waves that fell around her back and shoulders. Brit’s nails were short and unpolished, adding an au naturel vibe to her overall appearance.

She put her enviable figure on display in a purple lingerie set from Adore Me, an online intimates company. She rocked the Evah Unlined bra, which featured fishnet-look lace cups, underwire, adjustable straps, and padded half-cups that exposed some of the model’s cleavage.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of cheeky panties that called attention to her curvy hips, pert booty, and chiseled midriff.

In the caption, she shared some valuable advice with her followers, telling them to take it easy on themselves and to learn to take the “good with the bad.” She also tagged Adore Me’s Instagram handle.

The smoking-hot photos were met with instant support from social media users, accumulating more than 23,000 likes in just one hour after going live. Over 100 admirers praised the model in the comments section as well, specifically speaking out on her killer figure, her good looks, and her choice of apparel.

“You look stunning as usual,” one user wrote, adding two heart-eye symbols.

“Love this set Brit, wow,” a second fan chimed in.

“Oh my, purple rain, love you,” a third admirer gushed, filling their comment with a string of purple heart emoji.

“A true queen inside and out,” a fourth individual asserted.

The bombshell has sent plenty of Instagram users’ pulses racing this week. On December 15, she posted several photos of herself in the shower as she rocked a minuscule light-blue string bikini.