Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Seethes With Jealousy

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, December 18, tease that Rey is finally able to focus on his upcoming nuptials after putting his case to rest. Elsewhere, Amanda has questions about Lily and Billy, but that doesn’t mean she regrets her choices. Victoria isn’t as happy for her ex as Amanda is, though.

As the countdown to Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) wedding continues, the couple happily makes plans to become man and wife, according to SheKnows Soaps. Rey’s recent involvement in arresting Billy (Jason Thompson) for trying to shoot Adam (Mark Grossman) and hitting Chance (Donny Boaz) instead didn’t add to their planning phase. However, now that Billy has basically been absolved and Rey arrests Alyssa (María DiDomenico), he’s free to spend the next couple of weeks focusing on making his big day the best it can be.

Sharon has encountered a few snafus during the panning, but overall, despite it coming during a holiday, their wedding looks like it will go off as planned. That is unless the unexpected visitor manages to throw some cold water all over everything. There’s always the possibility that this will be Sharon’s second trip down the aisle in a row that doesn’t end with “I do.”

Sonja Flemming / CBS

It looked as if Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Billy might become much more than friends for a while there. The legal eagle questions Lily (Christel Khalil) about her own budding romance with Billy, and it has the potential to be in a more personal than professional manner. However, for Amanda, the personal part is that she’s thrilled to see her two friends and co-workers find happiness together. It does not seem as if Amanda has any regrets about choosing to put the brakes on things with Billy.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle), however, is a far different story. She’s not at all happy to see her ex enjoying a newfound relationship with Lily. She seems incredibly jealous even though she’s been quite clear about how finished she is with him. It could be, though, that with Lily, she sees that Billy can be the man she always longed for him to be with her. Certainly, it has to hurt to be the one who is alone, raising the two children who live in her home watching Billy enjoy something fresh, new, and exciting with Lily. Lily accepts Billy for who is is, which Victoria has never been able to do. Of course, Lily has some of her own regrets, which help her understand Billy.