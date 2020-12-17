Alexa Collins Bares Tantalizing Cleavage In An Unbuttoned Sweater

Alexa Collins proved to her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday afternoon that it is possible to stay warm and cozy this winter while still heating things up. The sexy social media model dressed to tantalize in the pair of casual snaps, which racked up over 6,000 likes in less than an hour after they were uploaded.

Alexa wore a ribbed knit turtleneck with a large, oval cut-out in the center of her chest that displayed bare decolletage and an ample amount of her bust. The lower half of the garment was held together with a series of five buttons, two of which she unfastened to showcase her cleavage and the fact that she did not appear to be wearing a bra.

The Florida native paired the seductive sweater with a light-washed denim skirt with a high waistband that fit loosely around her slender midriff. She did not wear a belt, but hooked her left thumb into the front loop and tugged down slightly.

In the first photo, Alexa reached up with her right arm to tousle her platinum tresses, which were styled straight and flipped over to one side. She had a wide, easy smile across her face that showed off a perfect row of even, white teeth. She accessorized with a simple pair of gold hoop earrings.

She was in nearly the same position in the second picture, but it captured a much sultrier mood. She dropped her hand to the doorway next to her and gave the camera a serious, smoldering expression.

The room behind her had a reflective, white tile floor and mid-century modern furniture. Daylight was visible through a window above a small dining table, and a black-and-white cabinet against a side wall had been converted into a small bar upon which two rows of liquor bottles were placed.

Alexa’s Instagram followers were wowed by her gorgeous appearance, and had no qualms about expressing their affection in the comments section. Most elected to use complimentary emoji such as flames and hearts, but many also put their feelings into words.

“Nice top Cutie,” praised one fan.

“Always beautiful with a wonderful smile,” admired a second person.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Alexa spiced up her Instagram page wearing a skintight romper with a low, scooped neckline. The revealing outfit clung to her killer physique and revealed the faint lines of her skimpy panties beneath. She flaunted both sides of her figure in front of a vintage claw-foot bathtub on a patio lined with sizable tropical foliage.