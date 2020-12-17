Anita Herbert Rocks Too-Short Crop Top While Eating Peanut Butter

Anita Herbert tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, December 16, when she treated them to a new snapshot. The Hungarian fitness model and trainer rocked an uber short top that bared her chiseled midriff as she enjoyed a spoonful of peanut butter.

Hebert was photographed sitting on the arm of a white chair on what looked to be a balcony overlooking the ocean. She held a jar in her left hand while using the other to hold the metal spoon. She was facing the camera, glancing into the lens with a naughty smile.

Herbert sported a white T-shirt with a cropped hem that bared her toned abs while also exposing a bit of underboob. The shirt featured Chester Cheetah, the mascot for Frito-Lay’s Cheetos, emblazoned on the front. On her lower body, Herbert had on a pair of black bikini bottoms, which she wore high on the sides, baring her strong hips.

Herbert wore her jet black hair parted in the middle and styled down in straight strands with two little top buns on either side.

In the caption, Herbert declared her passion for nut butters and announced that she has partnered up with AmericanDreamButter for a special giveaway. She added the rules to enter, which include tagging three friends, liking the post, following the brand, and answering whether they prefer peanut or almond.

Within a day, the post has garnered more than 13,500 likes and upwards of 760 comments within a day of going live. Her fans took to the comments section to engage with her caption, casting their votes while also praising Herbert’s beauty and physique.

“I just ordered these I cannot wait to try them,” one user wrote.

“I am a HUGE peanut butter lover, my nr 1 motivation for getting trough all leg day,” replied another fan.

“[L]ove both (who doesn’t love pb?!?) but preference would be almond for me,” a third follower gushed.

“I love almond butter but won’t be picky! I’ll take whichever one,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Herbert often takes to the social media app to post photos that showcase her body, which she often pairs with informative captions about leading a healthy lifestyle. That’s what she did earlier this week when she shared a photo that saw her in a stylish two-piece bathing suit with a bandeau top and U-shaped bottoms, as The Inquisitr has noted. She was enjoying a glass of rum in Puerto Rico, using the opportunity to discuss alcohol consumption while being fit.