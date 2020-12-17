Natalie Roser Rocks A Tiny Miniskirt & Crop Top On The Tennis Court

Blond beauty Natalie Roser thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a double update in which she posed in matching outfits alongside a fellow model, Shannon Lawson, who she tagged in the first shot.

The photos were captured in Sydney, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Natalie and Shannon posed on a tennis court. A chain-link fence with a plant creeping up it was visible to their left, with plenty of additional greenery in the background, wrapping around the court. A building could be spotted through the trees in the distance, although the smoking-hot duo remained the focal point of the photos.

Both wore high-waisted white pleated miniskirts that gave the look a flirtatious feel. The hem came to just a few inches down their thighs, leaving plenty of their long legs on display. Natalie had one foot planted and the other slightly bent, showing off her incredible figure.

They paired the skimpy skirts with button-down short-sleeve crop tops in a bold print that featured a vibrant blue backdrop and illustrated lime wedges and Canadian Club bottles. Both women held a bottle of the drink in their hands as well, and Natalie made sure to clarify in the caption that the post was an advertisement for the brand.

Both women held tennis racquets as well, and seemed ready to hit the court for a tennis match. Natalie had her blond locks pulled up into a ponytail, and she angled her body to the side, allowing the camera to capture her curves.

She went solo in the second shot, and twisted so that even more of her long legs were on display. She accessorized with simple earrings and a pair of white sneakers, and she flashed a radiant smile over her shoulder as she posed for the image. The hem of the miniskirt barely cleared the bottom of her pert posterior, and she looked stunning in the shot.

Natalie’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 3,300 likes within one hour of going live. It also received 48 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply.

“Motivation,” another added, followed by a flame emoji.

“Beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

“Hey legs,” yet another chimed in, captivated by that particular portion of Natalie’s physique.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie shared another steamy double update in which she wore an even more revealing ensemble. She flaunted her flawless figure in a nude lingerie set from her own brand, Rose and Bare, and she tugged at the sides of her underwear while smiling at the camera in the sultry shots.