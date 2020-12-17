Hillary Clinton Mocks Trump Supporters Who Say They’re Upset A Biden Appointee Used Bad Language

Hillary Clinton is taking aim at Trump supporters who said they are offended that a Joe Biden nominee used bad language in reference to Republicans in a recent interview.

In a mocking tweet, the former Democratic presidential nominee said that those upset that incoming deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon said that Republican lawmakers are a “bunch of f*ckers” in a recent interview. Some in the GOP have spoken out against her choice of wording, including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

But Clinton said those who for the last four years had stood by Trump, who was known for his often crass language and regular obscenities in public and private settings, have no room to complain now.

“People who stood by Donald Trump for the last four years are now claiming to be offended that a Democratic campaign manager used a curse word? I don’t think so,” she tweeted.

Trump was caught on tape using swear words and harsh rhetoric on a number of occasions, including the infamous Access Hollywood tape from 2005 in which he appeared to brag about sexually assaulting women. Trump would apologize but said that it was simply “locker room talk.”

Trump regularly used derisive nicknames and language in reference to Clinton herself, calling her “crooked” and regularly leading chants at rallies calling to “lock her up.” Some of his top advisers used more harsh words toward Clinton, including Texas Agriculture Commissioner and top surrogate Sid Miller. As the Dallas Observer noted, Miller called her a “c*nt” in a tweet that would later be deleted.

Others have joined Clinton in mocking Trump backers who have spoken out against Dillon for her wording after remaining quiet when Trump did the same. But the pushback wasn’t only from the right — as Axios reported, some top Democratic donors wanted her to apologize, saying that her statement was not in line with the president-elect’s message calling for greater civility and a return to normal after a contentious four years under Trump.

“For those of us who, from Day 1, bought into Biden’s calls for civility and a return to normalcy, this isn’t just beyond the pale — it’s plain stupid,” one donor told the news outlet.

Dillon herself appears to have backed away from her choice of wording, Politico reported. On Thursday, she told operatives that she could have chosen her words more carefully, saying that her larger point was that Biden believes he can get things done by bringing people from both parties together.