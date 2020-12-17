Arianny Celeste Gets Festive In A Sexy Green Lingerie Set

UFC ring girl and new mom Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a green lingerie set. The photo appeared to have been captured outdoors, as natural sunlight illuminated a portion of Arianny’s arm and thigh, though the rest of her curvaceous figure remained in the shade.

She was perched on a modern-looking black couch with several plants visible in the background, giving the image an exotic vibe. Arianny’s ensemble was sexy, and incorporated a seasonal forest green hue.

The look was sleeveless, leaving her shoulders and arms exposed, and it had a plunging neckline that dipped several inches below her breasts for a scandalously revealing piece. She had a serious amount of cleavage on display, and also drew even more attention to her chest by layering on several delicate necklaces of varying lengths. The shortest came just a bit below her collar bones, while the longest was nestled between her cleavage, the pendant sparkling below her breasts.

The entire piece was crafted from green fabric with a subtle pattern, and the outfit also featured strappy details that added a bit of edge. The neckline was framed by two strips of material, and her waist was likewise defined by at rio of straps wrapping horizontally around her waist. A few embellishments crossed her toned stomach and hips, drawing the eye towards her voluptuous figure.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in an effortless style, and she had one hand tangled in her hair as she swept the silky strands away from her face. She had two mixed metal bracelet on the hand that rested between her legs, and her gaze was focused on something in the distance

Arianny parted her lips in a seductive expression, and her curves were on full display in the sexy ensemble. The sides of her bodysuit were high-cut, extending above her hips in a way that highlighted her hourglass shape.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 7,300 likes within 35 minutes, including a like from fellow brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck. It also received 71 comments from Arianny’s audience in the same brief time span.

“Arianny you look fabulous for just having a baby,” one fan wrote, complimenting the new mom.

“Beautiful as always,” another follower added, including a trio of heart emoji in the remark.

“You are absolutely sublime,” a third fan commented.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a shot taken while she was out and about at a plant store in Nevada. She wore a cropped T-Shirt and high-waisted leather pants for a bold look.