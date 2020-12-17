‘General Hospital’ Fans React To Trina’s Reunion With Taggert & The Show’s Temporary Recast

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital brought a development that viewers had been waiting a long time to see. Unfortunately, due to a temporary recast of a key cast member, the highly-anticipated moment didn’t play out as many had envisioned.

This reunion between Trina Robinson and her not-so-dead father Marcus Taggert had been months in the making. Last March, Taggert supposedly died after being shot by Cyrus’ men. It wasn’t revealed until months later that he was still alive and that Jordan and Ephiphany helped him fake his death.

Until Thursday, Portia and Trina remained in the dark. They went to the PCPD as Portia wanted to talk to the authorities about Cyrus approaching Trina. However, Mac had taken Taggert there after Jordan revealed the former detective was alive in and in town.

General Hospital viewers had been anxiously waiting to see Trina find out that her dad hadn’t died after all. Unfortunately, the show brought in a temporary recast to play the character instead of utilizing Real Andrews.

“Trina/Taggert reunion would have been so much better with @realandrews,” one General Hospital viewer said via Twitter.

“Trina finally sees Taggert and it’s a temp recast,” another tweeted.

Todd Wawrychuk / Walt Disney Television

As Soaps In Depth reported a few weeks ago, Asante Jones was brought in to do these scenes. According to the actor’s IMDb page, he was slated to appear both in Thursday’s episode as well as the one airing on January 7.

Why was Andrews replaced? So far, there doesn’t seem to be any information available on that.

At least this time, a voiceover announcement was made on General Hospital as Jones appeared, and it was noted it was a temporary change. When a new Lucas appeared recently, no such update was provided.

“@SydneyMikayla is not missing a beat with Temp Taggert…she is killing it!!” someone else tweeted.

“They saved the reunion for the temp Taggert??????????” another tweet detailed.

Andrews did appear in General Hospital scenes earlier this week. During those earlier scenes, viewers did get to see him with his on-screen daughter played by Sydney Mikayla.

Will General Hospital be keeping Taggert in Port Charles? Jordan insisted that for his own good, the former detective needed to be arrested and put behind bars.

Jordan’s intention was to keep him safe from Cyrus, although putting him in jail seems a questionable approach. After all, Cyrus already had his men go after both Brad and Ryan while they were at Pentonville behind bars. General Hospital spoilers don’t reveal anything juicy yet regarding what’s next for Taggert, but fans will be eager to learn more.