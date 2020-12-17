Qimmah Russo Flaunts Cleavage And Curves While Wearing Skintight Mini Dress

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo has once again impressed her 1.6 million Instagram followers. The latest update, which went live on Thursday, December 17, showed the celebrity standing in front of a bathroom mirror in order to take some selfies. Wearing a skintight mini dress, both her cleavage and curves were the highlights of the set as she wished her supporters a “Good morning.”

Qimmah wore a gray dress that clung to her flawless form and showed off her muscles. The outfit plunged down so low in the front that it only barely contained her ample assets. She teamed this with a black baseball cap over the top of her dark curls.

Several snaps were included in her latest update, the majority showing off Qimmah’s outfit. However, the last one was a close up that honed in on the Instagram sensation’s pretty face.

In the first photo, Qimmah rested her hand on her cap as she held up her phone with the other in order to capture the moment. She arched her back which not only pushed her chest out but helped to highlight her pert derriere as well. The next two snaps, followed in a similar manner as Qimmah entertained her supporters.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within a single hour, the set had already racked up an impressive 30,000 likes and more than 460 comments from her legions of fans.

“I believe you are the most beautiful [woman] on the planet,” one follower declared in the comments section.

“If I see you the day will always be good,” another fan gushed.

“Perfection,” a user stated simply.

“Wow so very beautiful my eyes are popping out,” a fourth person wrote, also using a few emoji at the end of their statement for added emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular used appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart ones. However, as is always the case with Qimmah, the muscly arm emoji also featured frequently as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah was in fine form yesterday when she shared some smoking hot images of her in a blond wig and red fishnets. The celebrity, who celebrated her birthday on December 16, noted that those who are born near Christmas are considered to be “Double the gifts.” As to be expected, her fans quickly agreed with the statement as they rushed to wish the celebrity a happy 27th birthday.