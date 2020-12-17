Cindy Prado Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Semi-Sheer Mini Dress

Model Cindy Prado looked chic and sexy in her latest Instagram share. The beauty uploaded a series of photos in which she wore a semi-sheer, strapless mini dress that put her fabulous figure on display.

Cindy was dressed in all black for the photo shoot. Her dress hugged her body, and it had seams down the front with a nude layer underneath. The hemline cut off at the top of her thighs. She also wore black nylons and a pair of high-heeled sandals with straps that wrapped around her ankles.

The popular influencer wore her blond locks down in soft waves.

For accessories, she went with gold earrings, a dainty necklace and a chunky bracelet.

In the caption, Cindy made a joke about wine and pasta while also tagging White Fox Boutique for providing the garment.

The post got a lot of love from followers, as it racked up more than 11,000 likes within an hour of sharing it.

A few of her admirers had good things to say about the update.

“Beautiful,” wrote one Instagram user, adding a heart-eye smiley face emoji.

“You’re so fire,” a second fan chimed in.

“So pretty,” a third comment read.

“You are amazing and very sexy lady,” added a fourth follower, adding several kiss and red rose emoji.

Cindy’s update consisted of four photos that caught her sitting in a chair situated next to a wall. A small fur throw was over the top of the seat.

In the first snapshot, Cindy leaned on one side while she extended her folded legs out in front of her. She leaned one arm on the arm of the chair while she gave the lens a fierce look. The pose highlighted her hourglass shape. With one hand resting on the outside of her thigh, she called attention to her curvy hips and toned legs.

The second image was taken from a distance, capturing Cindy’s entire body. She struck a pose similar to the one in the first frame. She wore a serious expression on her face while she placed both hands on the arms of the chair.

Cindy sat upright in the third picture, which was a close-up of her upper body. The snap provided her fans with a better look at the front of the dress as well as her cleavage. She gave the lens a pout look while her hair fell over her shoulders.

The popular influencer held sections of hair in her hands for the last photo. She smiled at the camera while she sat with her legs crossed.