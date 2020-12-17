WWE’s Billie Kay Puts On Leggy Display In Tiniest Dress While Contemplating Her Employment Prospects

Billie Kay took to Instagram on Thursday, December 17, and tantalized her 1.2 million followers with a tantalizing snap. The WWE superstar also put on a leggy display as she posed in a revealing dress for the occasion.

In the photo, the Australian wrestler stood in an empty room with a gray wall and floor. Her dark, silky hair hung all the way down to her shoulders as she stroked it with her right hand, striking a silhouette pose. The stance also caused Kay to flex her arm muscles and show off her armpit.

Kay’s outfit was a sleeveless pink dress that flaunted her sun-kissed legs and athletic physique. The attire contained a tied-up ribbon that sat on her left thigh, and she topped off the tiny ensemble with a pair of black heels that displayed most of her feet.

In the accompanying caption, Kay revealed that she was contemplating making some stylistic changes to her resume. The wrestler is currently involved in a storyline on Friday Night SmackDown that’s seen her try to land a new role on the show. The angle has also proved to be very entertaining thus far, allowing Kay to let her comedic prowess shine through.

While fans have certainly been enjoying Kay’s latest storyline, her newest upload also went down a treat with her admirers. Over 26,000 of her adoring followers have hit the like button as of this writing, and some of them even used the opportunity to vocalize their appreciation for the brunette beauty.

“I think the resume is fine, but changing fonts can’t hurt. Also love the outfit you look fantastic,” wrote one helpful Instagram follower.

“You look so iiconic as always,” wrote a second Instagrammer in reference to Kay’s catchphrase and former tag team with Peyton Royce.

“You look so stunning, gorgeous,” gushed a third Instagrammer, emphasizing their compliment with a series of fire emojis.

Many of Kay’s admirer’s also revealed that they’d hire her if they could. Her enviable legs were also a popular topic of conversations in the replies section, from both fans and peers alike.

Kay is known for playing a heel on television, but she’s clearly beloved on social media. Of course, this is partly the result of her frequently uploading photos that send her fans into a frenzy.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, she took to image-sharing platforms last week to highlight her trip to the countryside, in which she rocked a very flattering ensemble while sitting on a fence.