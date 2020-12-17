Rachel Ward Sports Sheer Lace Lingerie In Tantalizing Bedroom Snaps

On Thursday, December 17, British model Rachel Ward made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a series of sizzling snaps for her 620,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the tantalizing photos, the 30-year-old posed on a bed adorned with a white duvet and numerous pillows. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a sheer black bodysuit with lace paneling from the clothing company Boux Avenue. The lingerie put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on full display. The color of the garment also looked gorgeous against her tan skin. She kept the sexy look relatively simple and only accessorized with her sparkling wedding ring set.

For the photo shoot, the blond bombshell styled her long locks in voluminous curls, giving her additional glamour.

The first image showed Rachel lying on her side. She touched her hair and rested her unoccupied hand on a pillow above her head. In the following photo, the influencer placed one of her hands on her ribcage and crossed her legs, as she looked directly at the camera with her mouth slightly open.

For the third shot, Rachel posed with her arms outstretched and continued to focus her attention on the camera lens. She altered her position for the final shot by sitting on the edge of the bed.

According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Chester, Cheshire located in England.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Boux Avenue.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes. Many of Rachel’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Wow you’re absolutely stunning,” gushed a fan, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Woow [so] lovely,” added a different devotee, along with numerous red heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Gorgeous girl,” remarked another admirer.

“Woww [sic] perfect,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a low-cut mini dress. That post has been liked over 16,000 times since it was shared.