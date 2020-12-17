Penelope Cruz, 46, Looks Smoking-Hot In A White Top On The ‘Vogue Spain’ Cover

Penelope Cruz took to social media to share a peek of her new magazine cover with her adoring fans. The actress added the image to her Instagram feed on December 17, marking her first photo update since November 26.

The image captured the 46-year-old posing in the center of the frame. The Vogue Espana logo was written in bold, pink letters on the top of the issue. The background of the shot was blurred, ensuring that all eyes were fixed on Cruz. She sprawled out on a furry white object, resting one arm on the structure and placing her hand on her head. She held the opposite arm by her side and near a piece of brown leather fabric. A dainty ring was featured on her finger. Cruz met the camera lens with an alluring stare and lips slightly parted.

She sizzled in a white top that was tight on her frame. The garment appeared to be constructed of semi-sheer material that hugged every inch of her chest and midsection. It had loose and flowy sleeves that cut off near her elbows, leaving a portion of her arms on display for the camera. The image was cropped near her waist.

The actress wore her long, dark locks with a center part. Her bangs were swept across her forehead in a sexy style, and the rest of her mane was slightly messy. Equal parts of hair spilled over her shoulders and back. She wore a wedding ring and band on her left hand, providing her look with just the right amount of bling. Her nails were manicured in a French style and complemented her dark complexion.

In the caption of the update, Cruz tagged several accounts, including Vogue Spain and a few members of her glam squad. She also added a few purple hearts to the end of the post.

Fans have been loving the rare photo post on Cruz’s feed, and it has already earned more than 61,000 likes and 600-plus comments. Some social media users commented on Cruz’s beauty, while a few more used emoji instead of words. Most of the comments were in English, but a few social media users used Spanish instead.

“You look amazing. I am you biggest fan,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of the comment.

“This is gonna be the most prettiest magazine i can see it,” a second fan chimed in.

“The most beautiful person ever,” a third commented.

“Omg i love you Penelope,” one more raved with a few flames.